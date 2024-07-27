Viewers Call Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony One Of The Worst Ever

The Paris Olympics certainly got off with a bang. The event had Snoop Dogg as a flag barrier and even had Celine Dion performing in a rare appearance. However, not all viewers were happy with the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Just open up X (formerly Twitter) and you'll be met with a bunch of angry viewers.

In fact, some are calling it one of the worst ever or the worst in recent memory. On X, one wrote, "This #OpeningCeremony is an absolute shocker. So desperate, zero atmosphere, random boats, no focus, awful Gaga song... It's so painfully poor. This is the Olympics!! It's like a local carnival."

Another question the event, writing, "I'm actually embarrassed on the behalf of France, this is going down as the worst opening ceremony in history." Yet another commented, "I'm sorry but this has to be the worst Olympic opening ceremony in memory. It's an interesting idea bringing the athletes in on boats but it looks rubbish and misses the roar of the crowd. Sorry but not for me."

Another agreed about the boat, "No offence France, but the boat idea was a terrible one."

Olympics Viewers Rage About Ceremony

In particular, viewers seemed upset about a blue naked man appearing on large dinner table. He was set up like the Thanksgiving turkey and resembled Papa Smurf. On X, one user said, "Who had seeing a blue scrotum on their Olympic opening ceremony bingo card. For teenagers of the 90s this is like Eurotrash the movie. Incroyable"

Another added, "The world is dying, there's war and catastrophes... Meanwhile France." Yet another asked, "Paris Olympics, what the hell is going on with your opening ceremony!" Another wrote, "I'm sorry but this has to be the worst Olympic opening ceremony in memory. It's an interesting idea bringing the athletes in on boats but it looks rubbish and misses the roar of the crowd. Sorry but not for me."

It turns out that man is Phillippe Katerine. He was dressed as the Greek god of wine. Turns out he's a French singer and actor and beloved nationally. Which kind of throws this criticism into perspective. Viewers were also angry at Lady Gaga singing since she's not French.

One wrote, "Does France not have any singers? Why is lady gaga the best choice for singing in french." Another wrote, "Personally, I think that having Lady Gaga singing for you when she's not French, is cheating." Yet another wrote, "I don't know if Lady Gaga sings French or if she sings in Sims language..."