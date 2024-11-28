Viewers Call Out 2024 Macy's Day Parade Over Lip Synching Performances

Another year of Macy's Day Parade. Another year of viewers complaining about performers lip synching their performances for the big day.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Viewers are angry that they're not getting an authentic experience and took to social media to accuse the Macy's Day Parade performances of being poor lip syncs. I mean just take a look at the comments below.

"There is nothing better than all the lip sync performances during the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade."

"Macy's = LIP SYNC CITY."

"When did the Thanksgiving parade become floats and watching artists lip sync??"

"It is the year TWO THOUSAND TWENTY FOUR! Why are we still making everyone lip sync at the parade?"

"All artists lip sync at the Macy's parade. That's the way it's been for YEARS. And the Temptations were pre-recorded vocals. Some artists make it look better than others."

"Is the Macy's Thanksgiving parade the largest lip sync event in the world?"

"Should be embarrassed to let these music stars do very poorly lip sync on national TV! It's super pathetic and TY to #thetemtations for actually singing! Do better."

"Favorite tradition is to watch all the pop stars lip sync on a float sponsored by either a food company or a tv show."

Are They Lip Synching On Macy's Day Parade?

So are they actually lip-synching? Well, it depends on you ask. In 2018, Rita Ora confirms that all of the performances on the floats are lip-synced. She said it's the only way to do them right.

"We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!" the singer wrote.

John Legend also confirmed that it was lip-synced, but he was actually singing. Legend says, "I sang exactly as I would've if you could hear me. I figure that's the only way to believably do it. But I'm not an expert in these matters."

However, Kelly Clarkson later said that her performance for the Macy's Day Parade was live when she performed.

"Umm, I don't know if y'all know this, but that was live! Brynn Cartelli, thank you — singing in this cold weather with me. It's so cold in New York," she shared. "I just wanted y'all to know, you probably all thought that sounded so good from Brynn Cartelli, but that was live, as well. So Brynn Cartelli's just rocking those runs this morning. I didn't even give those runs this morning. I was like, nope! Anyway, happy Thanksgiving, y'all!"