Viewers Are Furious That Presidential Debate Starts So Late: "Debate Late"

The Presidential Debate is one of the most important events in American politics leading up to the November election. Donald Trump is facing off against Kamala Harris for the first time since Joe Biden dropped out of the race. But some viewers just can't stay up.

Just take a look at social media, and you'll notice plenty of "debate late" posts. The late start has many people feeling like they're old age and can't keep up. The debate is starting at 9 p.m. ET for people on the East Coast. And they're grumbling.

Meanwhile, their West Coast friends get to enjoy the event at a nice 6pm due to the differences in time zones and what not. The West Coast probably played a role in the scheduling of the event. Move it back to 6 p.m. ET, and West Coast folks would likely still be at work.

But we couldn't meet in the middle and schedule it for like 8 p.m. ET? As someone on the East Coast themselves, I certainly feel for those viewers burning the midnight oil. Or 9 p.m. oil to be exact. Several viewers started complaining about the the event on social media.

Debate Late??

One wrote, "My most boomer opinion is that live tv events start too late. Presidential debate, Sunday Night Football, awards shows.... We can't let the West Coast hold the rest of the country hostage like this. I can't stay up this late anymore!"

Another wrote, "Why is the debate SO LATE." Another wrote, "Why the debate start so late??" Yet another person wrote, "Why does the debate start so late i'm already getting sleepy and grouchy."

One person asked for a reschedule, writing, "This is how i find out the debate starts at 9pm???? can we do 7 or something that's so late guys."

Another wrote, "Why is the debate so damn late? People work early the next day. 9 pm is past my bedtime."

Don't worry, you're not screaming into the void. While it's too late to change the time for this event, maybe those in charge will take note for the future.