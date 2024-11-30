Viewers Are Concerned About News Anchor After He Stumbled During Thanksgiving Broadcast

Lean Harris, an NBC4 Washington anchor, began struggling during a news segment on Thursday, November 28, before he was taken off the air. Harris appeared to slur his words and was unable to finish his sentences. The segment clip quickly became viral, with several users online worrying that he might be suffering from a stroke or an alcohol relapse.

The 2-minute clip shows Harris having difficulty naming several streets while his tone and demeanor appear to become worrisome. He was later cut off air, replaced by a weather report and a long feature segment for 20 minutes, according to the Daily Mail.

Immediately, viewers were concerned about Harris' health, taking to social media to demand help from NBC. "This is hard to watch. Leon Harris one of the OGs in the DC local tv business. Hope he is okay," one user wrote. "Sad to watch, because he's one of the best in broadcasting," a second user wrote. "His strong, distinctive and pleasant voice is so appealing. I'm not a doctor but something is wrong."

"NBC check on Leon Harris! @nbcwashington check your guy!" Lee Sanders, a podcaster, wrote on X. "Pray he hasn't relapsed again or dealing w/ addiction off of that foot injury. Pull him & get him some help!" In contrast, another user believes Harris was having a stroke. "The left side of his face is starting to droop. I hope he is okay," the user wrote.

NBC's Response

Later during the broadcast, NBC4 meteorologist, Ryan Miller, addressed the concerns after reporting the weather. "We've heard a lot from you through phone and email during this newscast," Miller said. We want to assure you that our colleague Leon Harris is fine. The News 4 team appreciates your concern and will see you back here at 7:30."

Weeks earlier, Leon Harris talked about a foot surgery he was recovering from, having to take time off the air. He had slipped at his home and broke his foot in five different places. The incident took place when he returned from his time off. Harris struggled with health issues before, surviving an acute necrotizing pancreatitis in 2013.

Harris is also a recovering alcoholic, an addiction that caused him to crash into another vehicle in 2022. He would spend 10 days in jail and receive a one-year suspended sentence. He talked about this extensively live on air, calling it the "worst decision I could possible have made."