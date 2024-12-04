Viewers Are Angry After CBS Replaces 'Rudolph' And 'Frosty' With Dua Lipa and Josh Groban

After almost a 60-year-long run, CBS has no longer got the rights to Christmas classics Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer, or Frosty, replacing them with Dua Lip and Groban. Fans of the Christmas staples are up in arms.

The choice to step away from guaranteed money-makers like Rudolph and Frosty is an odd one for CBS. Every year, millions tune in to watch their comfort movies, and these animated gems are among the best. Replacing them with new, undoubtedly less classy films is an odd choice.

Dua Lipa will be playing her latest album alongside an orchestra in An Evening With Dua Lipa. This CBS Rudolph replacement will feature a duet with Elton John. Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays will be a performance focussing on adoption awareness, and celebrating family. I have to say, these are poor replacements for the CBS Christmas classics.

Frosty And Rudolph Fans Disappointed With CBS' Choice

Many people have taken to the socials to voice their disappointment at the decision to ditch the animated classics. But, they needn't worry too much. NBC has actually taken back ownership of the two gems, returning them to their original outlet.

So, anyone who's looking forward to watching them around the festive TV this year still can. Frosty and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer just won't be on CBS.

Carlos D. Howard on X thinks this is a sign of the times. "Probably because it's a much-watched show as a family and they don't want wholesome content on tv," He says. "Only fear-mongering depressing crap they want you looking at." It's bigger than just Rudolph being removed from CBS for this man, it's about the death of televised joy.

Others lament the change of hands, blaming money grabbing and corporate greed for the switch.

Can someone...anyone explain why two of the greatest CBS Christmas classics that I grew up on, Rudolph and Frosty...is now on NBC??? Even childhood memories and staples aren't safe from money grabbing.?

Heart breaking

— Jon Robinson (@jonrob11011965) November 28, 2024

However, there are many people out there who were prepared for the inevitable end of the monumental, almost 60-year-long run of Rudolph and Frosty on CBS. "That's ok. I got it on VHS" one poster comments, while another, actually living in the 21st century boasts "It's okay I bought it on Amazon Prime."

All is not lost, either way. Anyone who still wants to catch Rudolph or Frosty will simply have to switch from CBS to NBS on the same day.