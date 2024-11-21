Viewer Sues Netflix Over Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Fight

No kidding, that Tyson Paul fight was an absolute joke. There weren't even any good memes made about it it was such a pathetic show. However, the potentially rigged snooze fest of a fight isn't why one man sues Netflix over the Paul Tyson show.

Videos by Wide Open Country

As many of you, in fact, 56% of all TV viewership in the US, can attest to, is that the fight was hard to watch. Not because a rioded-up child was pitted against an old man in a cash cow fight, but because the stream quality was terrible. Users across the world struggled to watch the fight, with buffering, glitching, and dropouts felt by everyone.

Me waiting for Netflix servers to come back up, had to turn down the quality to 16 bit to finally see the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight pic.twitter.com/FaGaygPLP1 — Fernando G. (@SpartanGomez) November 16, 2024

Ronald 'Blue' Denton of Florida had decided that he would sue Netflix over the poor quality in the Paul Tyson fight. He claims that the terrible streaming quality is a breach of contract. The lawsuit, according to USA Today states that "Sixty million Americans were hyped to see 'Iron' Mike Tyson, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet', versus YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul. What they saw was 'The Baddest Streaming on the Planet." Consequently, he is seeking damages against Netflix.

His reasons for suing Netflix over the Tyson Paul fight are justified too. Netflix knew the volume of interest and failed to put the necessary precautions in place. "Netflix customers experienced massive streaming issues and should have known better because it has happened before. Instead of providing the programming its viewers pay for every month, Netflix was completely unprepared and unable to fix the issues."

Netflix Needs to Learn From The Tyson Paul Failure

If Netflix wants to be taken seriously as a sports streaming platform, they need to pull their socks up. This lawsuit for the Tyson Paul fight is just the beginning of Netflix's problems because this isn't the only sports event they're planning on hosting.

Over Christmas, Netflix is looking to host a double feature of big football games. The festive showdown will play out the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans after. God forbid they mess up America Xmas football. Being sued is the last thing Netflix will have to worry about. In this case, they'll have to barricade their doors.