Video Shows Devastating Destruction After Train Derails And Crashes Into New York Home

In New York, authorities were notified of a horrific train crash. Per WKBW, A CSX train jumped from its tracks, barreling into a garage "at the corner of 35th Street and Seneca Avenue." Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. However, the homeowners stated if their car hadn't been parked inside the garage, they're not sure what may have happened.

An engineer spoke to 7 News, believing the train was attempting a three-point turn when it jumped the track. The Niagara Falls fire chief confirmed that the train was being controlled remotely. No one was on board at the time of the incident.

Another unfortunate aspect of the situation occurred shortly after the crash. "Aside from investigating what went wrong, the other concern is about 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled," per WKBW. However, the fire chief stated that cleanup was underway. CSX itself would release a statement, formally addressing the incident.

"Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment. CSX appreciates the swift response of the Niagara Falls Fire Department. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation."

"The whole house shook," said Lori Morreale Harris, per The Buffalo News. Reportedly, Harris said the same garage was struck by a train in the late 1970s when her grandparents lived in the home. Indeed, the detached garage sat a few feet from the end of a short rail spur at a CSX Transportation rail yard, per ABC.

"Only a small, metal bumper and two chain-link fences and a narrow, unpaved alley, separate the end of the tracks from Harris' garage."

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

"And it's the SECOND time it's happened, it's my parents neighbor across the street," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said, with photos to back up their claim.

"Remotely controlled train leaves the tracks. I suppose nothing can go wrong with automated cars. Because we can does not mean we should." Truthfully? Situations like this should solidly prove we're not quite ready for fully automated vehicles.