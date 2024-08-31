Video Shows Alleged Drunk Driver That Killed Johnny Gaudreau Angry That He Has To Be In Jail

There's no excuse for drunk driving, especially in 2024. There are dozens of different ways to avoid risking your own life and others on the road. Moreover, it's incredibly selfish to take the road anyways. Consequently, this video of the alleged drunk driver that takes the life of Johnny Gaudreau proves to be deeply enraging.

Recently, Twitter account @CollinRugg posts a video of the alleged drunk driver Sean Higgins in a courtroom hearing. There, it shows Higgins barely registering the information the court gives. They tell him how to best organize a defense and anyone he needs to contact during this situation. Then, they tell him that they would be back by Thursday. Usually, this would be the end of the discussion.

But Sean asks them to clarify that he would be there until Thursday. When they explain all the reasons why, he looks visibly upset by the news and lets out an aggravated sigh. The fact people lost their lives to the accident and families are broken up doesn't even reach his mind. The alleged drunk driver just seems peeved that he needs to spend Labor Day weekend in jail.

NEW: Sean Higgins, the alleged drunk driver who k*lled NHL star Johnny Gaudreau & his brother on Thursday, lets out an irritated sigh after he is told he'd be spending the weekend in jail. What a POS. Johnny and his brother Matthew were k*lled just hours before their sister's… pic.twitter.com/AdEuX5dcLY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2024

People are Deeply Disgusted by The Drunk Driver Jail Video

Obviously, people lack any sympathy for an alleged drunk driver that gets behind the wheel and kills people in a car accident. Moreover, they really do not care much for a guy who doesn't even seem to carry any remorse behind his actions. Take one reply to the video, where they assume this isn't the guy's first time in this kind of situation. They tweet, "I'll bet you $1,000 this is not the first driving under the influence infraction this guy's been arrested for."

Similarly, one person doesn't see the need for anyone with that sort of callousness to get a second chance. He demands a stern sentence towards the alleged drunk driver. "This guy's irritation is an insult to the tragedy he caused. Some people have no respect or empathy," they write. "Justice needs to be swift and harsh for anyone who takes lives and shows zero remorse."