Video Of Golden Retriever's Reaction To Trump Saying 'Dog Was Eaten' Goes Viral

A video of a golden retriever has gone viral thanks to some choice words from Former President Donald Trump during the recent debate with Kamala Harris.

Trump's claims about illegal immigrants eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio went viral after the debate. There's been plenty reactions to the shocking claims. But this video may take the cake and eat it.

Trump claimed that illegal immigrants were eating pets in Ohio. In the viral video, a golden retriever watches the debate with his owner. The dog appears to have a negative but adorable reaction to the claims. Just check out the video below!

"A dog was taken and used for food," Trump said. The former president claims that people have came forward about missing pets.

Trump Talks Eaten Pets

What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country. And look at what's happening to the towns all over the United States," Trump said during the debate.

"And a lot of towns don't want to talk—not going to be Aurora [, Colorado] or Springfield [, Ohio]," Trump said during the debate. "A lot of towns don't want to talk about it because they're so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they're eating the dogs. The people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating—they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country. And it's a shame."

Moderator David Muir said, "The Springfield city manager says there's no evidence of that."

"We'll find out," Trump replied

A public official in Ohio has debunked the rumors.

"I think it's sad that some people are using this as an opportunity to spread hate or spread fear," said Jason Via, deputy director of public safety and operations. "We get these reports 'the Haitians are killing ducks in a lot of our parks' or 'the Haitians are eating vegetables right out of the aisle at the grocery store.' And we haven't really seen any of that. It's really frustrating. As a community, it's not helpful as we try to move forward."