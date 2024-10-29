Video Captures Moment Someone Saved Disabled Boy From Choking On Chicken

The introduction of dash cams and video doorbells has brought us many an amazing piece of footage. In this latest addition to the library, the moment a man saves his neighbor's disabled boy from choking is caught on camera.

Videos by Wide Open Country

7-year-old Sebastian George is a non-verbal, non-mobile child suffering from Cornelia de Lange. His mother needs to give him constant care, and he is unable to eat solid foods. In an unlucky incident, the disabled boy began choking on some unblended chicken.

Sebastian began throwing up and turning blue as the piece of chicken starved him of oxygen. There was only so much time before the situation turned critical.

In a blind panic, his mother grabbed her child and ran across to her neighbor's house. Stephanie George, from Illinois, said that she considered calling EMS crews. However, she feared they would not get there in time to save her choking boy. Instead, she sought the help of Gary Hutchinson.

Quick Thinking From Neighbor To Save The Choking Boy

Without a moment's hesitation, Gary Hutchinson put the 7-year-old over his knee and started patting his back. Within moments, the choking boy's airways were cleared of the chicken, and he was able to breathe again. Gary owes the quick and effective response to the CPR training he had taken previously.

When speaking about the incident, his mother, Stephanie, says Gary immediately checked with the boy to see if he was okay. "I guess you don't know what to expect, it was the first time I had had to help anybody," he explains. "I've been through CPR training 3 or 4 times now, and of course, we always practice on babies as well and I did it exactly the way I was trained to."

Due to his fast response and training, he was able to save the boy as he choked on chicken. His mother instinctively knew that Gary would be calm and collected. In her son's moment of need, he was able to pull through. And, thanks to everyone's love for putting cameras all over their doors and cars we got to see it all on film.

I wonder if the footage will be used in Gary's next CPR training.