Man Killed On Beach At Luxury Mexican Resort, Suspects Apparently Still At Large

This is a grisly crime that sounds like something from a movie, but it's sadly all too real. Per TMZ, someone who saw this lethal, brazen incident happen on October 2 said that a pair of shooters on Jet Skis and another pair on foot apparently targeted a man on the beach at the posh, 5-star Hotel Riu Cancun in Mexico and proceeded to shoot him dead. The victim was allegedly shot multiple times.

A motive for the crime is still unclear, as is the victim's identity. TMZ mentioned the theory that it might have been "a cartel hit." The suspects are evidently still at large.

This is what we know about this developing story so far.

The Victim Was A 30-Year-Old Man

He Was Pronounced Dead On The Beach

Assistance came to the crime scene in the form of "[o]fficers with the Tourist Police Ministry," who summoned medical help, but unfortunately it was too late for the victim. His body lay beneath a blue tarp to safeguard it and the area directly adjacent to it for investigators.

TMZ cites unspecified "reports" that claim one of the gunmen, clad in dark shorts and a black shirt, dashed away from the scene through the Dreams Hotel beach.

Cancun Has Been The Scene Of Other Violent Crimes Recently

One Shooting Accidentally Killed A Young Boy Who Was An Innocent Bystander

In another brutal incident not long ago, a 12-year-old boy was cut down by bullets that were not meant for him. Shooters on Jet Skis were apparently after "rival drug dealers." Nothing could be done to save the life of the youngster. He got shot several times and was declared deceased at a hospital.

The U.S. Department Of State Issued A Mexico Travel Advisory Last Month

The "widespread" nature of crime in Mexico was noted by the U.S. Department of State in a recent travel advisory. Dated September 6, 2024, it said, "Violent crime - such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery - is widespread and common in Mexico."

This advisory says to "exercise increased caution" if traveling to Quintana Roo state in Mexico due to crime. That is where Cancun is located.