Veteran's Family Claims His Body Was Chopped Up And Sold To Medical Research Without Consent

Victor Carl Honey was an Army veteran who struggled with his mental health and ultimately died without a home. Per NBC News, Honey was entitled to a funeral with military honors. However, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office instead gave Honey's body to a state medical school. Subsequently, he was frozen, cut up, and "leased out" across the country. Although, all without his family's consent or permission. Later, the outlet would proceed to explain how much Honey's body was "worth."

"A Swedish medical device maker paid $341 for access to Honey's severed right leg to train clinicians to harvest veins using its surgical tool. A medical education company spent $900 to send his torso to Pittsburgh so trainees could practice implanting a spine stimulator. And the U.S. Army paid $210 to use a pair of bones from his skull to educate military medical personnel at a hospital near San Antonio," NBC reported.

Then, Kimberly Patman, Honey's ex-wife, spoke to the outlet about the situation. Regarding Honey's body being "unclaimed," Patman stated that she and their children were living in Dallas. "His son has his same name. How could he be unclaimed?" Patman said.

Army Veteran's Body Is Frozen, Cut Up, And Sold Without His Family's Consent

"He never wanted to be an organ donor. We talked about it," Patman emphasized. "I don't believe they tried to find us. You can find people. NBC found me in a day. ... My kids want answers. They want justice for their dad."

Also, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office reportedly tried to locate next of kin, but their numbers were disconnected. Additionally, NBC reported that 11 other families had similar issues regarding loved ones being given to medical programs without their knowledge. Further, the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth released a statement regarding the situation.

"??The intent of the program is to educate future physicians, scientists and other health professionals and improve the quality of health for families and future generations. We are committed to operating all programs with transparency, integrity and the highest ethical standards, and we are dedicated to maintaining trust in our institution. We hope these actions can ensure our educational studies are made with every effort to show dignity, grace and respect."