New Jersey Mom Dons ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Costume To Vote: Internet Reacts

A New Jersey woman named Veronica McGrogan opted for a Handmaid's Tale costume when she went to vote in the election today. Skip the leggings and sneakers. It made a very powerful and dramatic statement, and not just for her choice of fashions. It telegraphed McGrogan's opinion on a controversial issue.

Per the New York Post, "The eerie costume from the acclaimed [Hulu] series has become a protest symbol for women's rights, particularly involving abortion — and McGrogan said she fears those rights are threatened by GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump."

With her while hat and sweeping red robe, she could not be missed by passersby or fellow voters. The antiquated-looking ensemble harkened back to another, earlier era, one in which women had few rights and even less stature.

McGrogan, 50, a married mother from Bloomfield, said, "What this outfit means to me is my way of fighting back."

What Made Veronica McGrogan Feel So Strongly That She Wore The Costume

It's Intensely Personal For Her

"...I have a wife. I have a trans daughter. Everything [Trump's supporters] are against, I kind of check all those lists.'' McGrogan reportedly cried as she explained her circumstances.

She added, "I am emotional because this is not a film, this is not a series, this is not a show. This is actually reality.''

McGrogan continued, "I don't feel safe. And being here today, voting for [Kamala Harris], making my contribution, to my vote counting for her, hopefully she will be our next president."

Some Of Their Words Were Harsh

"Does she realize the irony of VOTING in that silly outfit?," wrote one person in the outlet's comments section.

From another, "So deary, all that happened is roe v wade was law of the land for 50 years and trump appointees to the SC overturned it. Now a woman's right to choose is under attack and women have died due to a lack of access to medical procedure in states across the nation. That is what he did."

A third posted, "Why should a woman have any rights at all if children don't?"