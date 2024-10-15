Vem Miller Threatens Lawsuit Against Sheriff Who Accused Him Of Targeting Donald Trump

Self-proclaimed Trump supporter Vem Miller is threatening a lawsuit against a sheriff who accused him of targeting Donald Trump. Authorities stopped him at a checkpoint outside of the former president's California rally.

They ended up arresting him after discovering weapons in his vehicle. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco claimed that he had "probably stopped another assassination attempt." Bianco accused Miller of targeting Trump in an attack.

Miller told the Los Angeles Times that Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco committed "career suicide."

"As of right this second, I could prove everything they said is untrue. It's just going to be bad. That sheriff is going to lose his job," Miller told the outlet. The Trump supporter is planning a lawsuit against the sheriff.

"Everything they said about me is untrue, provably so," Miller added. "Unfortunately, he appears to have committed career suicide."

He claimed that he was a supporter and had a weapons in his vehicle for protection.

"In observance of my 1st Amendment rights, I carry firearms in my truck," he told the LA Times.

However, the sheriff isn't backing down.

Vem Miller Speaks Out

"He can say anything he wants to try and minimize his involvement in this, or threaten to sue," Bianco told Fox 11, while saying that "everyone threatens to sue."

"I'm not sure what he's going to sue about. He showed up to a Trump rally in a secondary checkpoint in an unregistered vehicle with fake license plates, multiple IDs and guns. We arrested him for those. He can sue whatever he wants."

The sheriff said that he truly believes he stopped an assassination attempt.

"What his frame of mind was, all we can do is speculate," Bianco said at the time. "If you're asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that prevented the third assassination attempt."

They booked Miller for possessing loaded firearms but later released him on a $5,000 bond. Miller denies having any plans to kill Trump. In fact, he claims just the opposite.

"Yes, I'm 100% a Trump supporter," he told the outlet. "This is a man that I deeply admire."