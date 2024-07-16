Vanna White Squashes Beef Rumors With Ryan Seacrest

'Wheel of Fortune' clearly yearns for Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest. People watch the show and see that the dynamic between them doesn't quite satiate the dinner time television appetite the way Pat Sajak does with Vanna. However, all the noise causes quite the distraction for the crew. Now, White looks to clear the air.

Recently, Vanna White posts a photo on Instagram, showing her and Ryan smiling over a couple of bowls of chicken and dumplings. "Friends on and off camera," she captions the post.

This looks incredibly cordial, the same way you might sit and eat with a co-worker you can tolerate. There may not be beef here but there is definitely not an overwhelming sense of love and affection here. Still, Vanna vouches for Ryan in the buildup to Pat Sajak's retirement. "I know Ryan — he is professional, he's good at what he does, he's kind. I think it's going to be good. He's such a nice guy and he loves what he does," she explains to Deadline at the time.

Vanna Plans to Retire After Her Contract Ends With Network and 'Wheel of Fortune'

Conversely, an insider tells Daily Mail that the vibes aren't right between the two and that Vanna eyes different ways to finagle out of her contract. "Vanna is retiring from the show when her contract ends, but there is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner," they say. "It is just so difficult to do this without Pat She just doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could."

Moreover, there's a feeling that Ryan Seacrest would do better with someone of a younger guard. The show needs to reach the young people and the insider adds Vanna doesn't represent them in that way. ""She knows that the show needs to go in a different direction and appeal to a younger demographic. She wants the show to continue," they explain. "This will require a younger female host, someone who can be to Ryan what she was to Pat.