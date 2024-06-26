Vanna White May Be On Her Way Out At 'Wheel Of Fortune': Report

Vanna White could be on her way out at Wheel of Fortune if rumors are to be believed. White is reportedly not a happy camper right now.

Ryan Seacrest is set to replace Pat Sajak, who has said goodbye to the show. Previously, White planned to stay on and continue her role on the show. With Sajak exiting, White has used this as a time to fight for a raise and contract extension. However, White allegedly is finding it difficult to continue with Sajak, according to The Daily Mail.

An insider said that she plans to walk away from the show.

"There is a part of her that wants to walk away sooner. It is just so difficult to do this without Pat," the source said. "Vanna feels that she has put her time in. She devoted her entire life to this show and she had an incredible run while making a fortune." White is reportedly having second thoughts about continuing with the show. White sees that the show is headed in a different direction with Seacrest.

"She knows that the show needs to go in a different direction and appeal to a younger demographic. She wants the show to continue. This will require a younger female host, someone who can be to Ryan what she was to Pat," the source said.

Vanna White On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Likewise, White and Seacrest allegedly aren't getting along that well. "She just doesn't jibe with Ryan like she did with Pat, and no one really ever expected her to. There is just no way that she possibly could," the source said.

According to previous reports, Sony is hoping to push White out after her current contract ended. She reportedly got a lawyer and demanded an equal or higher salary than what Sajak made on the show. Things got tense. However, the company finally extended her contract for two more years to stay on the show.

Sajak has already said goodbye to the game show.

"Finally, to my professional other half, dear Vanna... Vanna is as sweet and unassuming as she seems. We've seen a lot of changes in each other's lives over the years but we've always been there for each other," he said in his final episode. "I'll very much miss working with her."