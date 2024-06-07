Vanna White Gives Emotional Farewell To Pat Sajak After Over 40 Years Together On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been a dynamic duo equivalent to Batman and Robin for over 40 years. The Wheel of Fortune stars have seen it all: the wonderful triumphs and the truly mind-boggling answers to any one puzzle. Now, they're closing the book on a 40-year game show odyssey.

Really, they're the last of the "game show old guard." The Price is Right's Bob Barker passed away. We also lost Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Regis Philbin. It's been a long ride, man. Can you tell I'm trying to prolong this as long as I can? Fine, let's get to the tears.

"What an incredible and unforgettable journey we've had, and I've enjoyed every minute of it with you," White says. It's impressive because you can immediately tell White and Sajak have been doing this for 40+ years and genuinely adore one another. I'm not going to mince words. I felt some feelings as the video continued and they showed that early Wheel of Fortune footage.

Many people don't receive the endings they want in life. Or deserve, for that matter. Sometimes, a good thing ends abruptly with no closure — no sense of tangible finality. Opportunities, relationships, our favorite pieces of fiction, life itself. Often, we don't get to choose what the final destination looks like.

Pat Sajak gets to choose. After a long, storied career, Sajak gets to ride off into the sunset on his terms.

Vanna White Delivers A Tearful Goodbye To Her 'Wheel Of Fortune' Co-Star, Pat Sajak

"As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you'll still be close by. You're like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore. I love you, Pat."

It still doesn't feel real. I suppose it won't until that final episode airs later this week. We got to have that last major Wheel of Fortune laugh, though. Surprisingly, I don't have much snark to offer this time. It's peaceful, actually. To watch a real happy ending. It helps that Sajak has post-retirement plans, too!