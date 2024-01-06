We can all agree that men are historically the worst group of people to shop for — especially on Valentine's Day. Unlike a birthday or Christmas, February 14th calls for presents of the romantic variety. And unless you're dating a man pulled straight out of a Nicholas Sparks novel, chances are he won't be jumping for joy over a book of poetry or a big bouquet of roses.
Striking the balance between sweet and something that won't collect dust on a closet shelf (we're looking at you, uber-clichè "I love you" picture frames) is tough. Especially when the internet guidance on Valentine's Day gifts for men seems to only lie in things that are either crass or cheesy. If your boyfriend, fiancè, or hubby is into those things, then congratulations. Your present-hunting journey will be simple and quick. But if you find yourself on the fifth page of Amazon search results with an empty virtual cart, we're here to help.
Difficult men (and we mean that in the most lovingly way possible) appreciate gifts that they'll actually use. You add romance to the equation by making it a gift they'll actually use with you. So a pizza oven for your weekly DIY pizza nights. Or a new backpack for your summer camping adventures. Or a cocktail-making kit for your at-home date nights.
Using that formula as your guidepost, we've rounded up 30 gift ideas for men that check all the boxes: practical, thoughtful and romantic.
For the Outdoorsy Guy
A little ambiance, a little warmth: This tabletop fireplace will set the mood for your romantic indoor smores night. Pair it with an assortment of gourmet marshmallows and chocolate bars for the ultimate Valentine's Day treat.
Colsen Mini Round Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit from Amazon - 79.99
For the Guy With the Coolest Bar Cart
These old-fashioned whiskey glasses will add a touch of class to your cocktail hour. Grab his favorite bottle of bourbon (or a sampler set if you're feeling extra fancy) and enjoy a little nightcap.
KANARS Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses from Amazon - $45.99
For the Guy Who Loves Spontaneity
This creative and personalized gift is perfect for couples who love a little spontaneity. Each scratch-off coupon can reveal a different date idea or activity, making it the gift that keeps on giving.
Scratch-Off Vouchers from Etsy - from 18.00
For the Adventurous Couple
Busy couples who struggle to get a date night on the books will love this subscription box. Each month, a themed date night box will be delivered to your doorstep, taking the stress out of planning and ensuring quality time together.
Crated with Love Date Night Box Subscription - from 20.00
For Late Night Dance Parties
Take your at-home dance parties to the next level with a high-quality Bluetooth speaker. Pair with a hand-selected playlist of songs that remind you of him for an extra dose of cuteness.
| JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - $129.95 |
Amazon - 129.95
For the Couple Who Sips Coffee Together
Celebrate V-Day with some upgrades to your favorite shared morning ritual. Pick out a cute mug set (like the one above) and sign him up for a subscription to his favorite coffee blend. You could also find a sampler set of different roasts for the two of you to try together.
CAM N HONEY Farmhouse Campfire Couples Mug Set from Amazon - 24.95
For the Man in Need of a Little Self Care
We all know that men could use a little self-care, too. This massage ice roller is perfect for soothing tense muscles and reducing puffiness in the face. Plus, it's a great excuse for you to pamper him with a spa night at home.
Phyaa Rehab Massage Ice Roller Ball from Amazon - 24.99
For the Gym-Going Couple
Gym couple? Your fitness enthusiast will love how this vibrating foam roller helps him recover from your workout dates.
FITINDEX 5-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller from Amazon - 79.99
For a Romantic Outing
Cologne could very well fall into the category of "nice-sounding gifts he doesn't really want." But not if you gift him a bottle of a scent you love — or make finding his new scent a fun date. Schedule a free fragrance consultation at your local department store and pick out your favorite together. If you're stuck, this Dolce & Gabbana scent has a cult following.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette from Amazon - 64.90
For the Man Who Loves to Snack
This gift is perfect for the simple man who loves to snack but doesn't have a sweet tooth. Rather than delicate truffles, this heart-shaped box is filled with a variety of high-quality jerky flavors.
Jerky Heart from Amazon - 39.99
For the Man Who Loves Romantic Hikes
Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with this insulated cooler backpack. Pack it with all the necessities for a romantic picnic for two and enjoy some quality time in nature.
Maelstrom Cooler Backpack from Amazon - 39.99
For the World Traveler
If you and your significant other have been bitten by the travel bug, surprise him with a personalized passport holder and tickets to a new destination. Bonus points if it's somewhere he has always wanted to go.
Personalized Leather Passport Cover from Etsy - 22.00
For the Social Butterfly
Giving the gift of a fun experience together will always be a hit. Whether it's tickets to a concert, sporting event, or comedy show, he'll appreciate the thought and effort put into planning a special night out together doing something he enjoys.
| Prices vary |
For the Indecisive Guy
If you've ever fought over the question, "where do you want to go for dinner?" this personalized decision coin is the perfect solution. Use it to plan the ultimate decision-date night, where you flip a coin for where to go for appetizers, drinks, entrees, and dessert — your treat.
Personalized Decision Coin from Etsy - 9.70
For the Stylish Guy
Does your man love to dress up for special occasions? Get him a set of multiple classy cuff links that he can wear to work or on your next fancy date night.
Cufflink Set from Amazon - 44.97
For the Comfy Dude
Pamper the guy in your life with these cozy and comfortable Ugg slippers. Perfect for lounging around the house on a lazy weekend or walking the dog during chilly winter mornings.
Ugg Men's Scuff Slipper from Amazon - 89.95
For the Skincare Newbie
Upgrade his skincare routine with a starter set from a high-quality brand like Jack Black. This set includes a cleanser, moisturizer, face scrub, and a lip balm for men who want to invest a little more time into their self-care game.
Jack Black Skin Saviors Set from Amazon - 37.00
For the Movie Buff
If movie night is a regular occurrence in your household, surprise him with a mini projector that allows you to watch your favorite films on the big screen. Pair it with whatever other indulgences you like to enjoy, like popcorn and candy.
Mini Bluetooth Projector from Amazon - 119.99
For the Practical Guy
It's time for your man to finally toss that old, raggedy wallet aside. This personalized leather one is both sleek and functional, plus you can surprise him with a gift card to his favorite restaurant tucked inside.
Personalized Leather Wallet from Etsy - 37.48
For the Couple in Need of Spa Day
This mutually beneficial gift will leave you both feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. Book a couple's massage at your local spa and make a day out of it with lunch or dinner reservations afterward.
| Prices vary |
For the Outdoorsy Couple
If you two love spending time together under the stars, upgrade your campsite with this heavy-duty camping chair built for two. Perfect for snuggling up next to the fire or stargazing.
Arrowhead Outdoor Double Duo Camping Chair from Amazon - 84.99
For the Quirky Guy
Like the Jerky Heart, this gift is great for the man in your life who loves savory snacks — only a little more intricately arranged. Trust us, this bouquet will definitely get a few laughs.
Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet from Manly Man Co - 69.99
For the Board Game Lover
Does your boo love a little friendly competition? Stock up on a few new games — like this popular one called Sequence — for your next game night together.
Sequence Board Game from Amazon - 24.99
For the Watch Enthusiast
Give your man a home for his beloved watch collection with this elegant watchbox. If you really want to impress him, place a new watch inside for him to discover.
Solid Espresso Wood Watchbox from Amazon - 39.99
For the Coffee Addict
If your guy is a coffee or tea lover, he'll appreciate this mug warmer that keeps his drink at the perfect temperature. Pair it with a new mug he can use with his new gadget.
Misby Mug Warmer from Amazon - 21.99
For the Man Who Loves His Sunnies
A classic gift that never goes out of style, a nice pair of sunglasses is both practical and stylish. These Ray-Ban Justin shades are a timeless choice.
Ray-Ban Justin Sunglasses from Amazon - 143.00
For the Cigar Aficionado
For the cigar aficionado, a curated cigar box will be a huge hit. This one from Bespoke Post includes a selection of six high-quality cigars for the ultimate smoking experience.
Bespoke Post - Prices Vary
For the Dude in Need of Relaxation
Give the gift of relaxation with a mini massage gun that he can use after workouts or just for some quick stress relief. It may be small, but it packs a powerful punch.
TheraGun Mini Massage Gun from Amazon - 199.00
For the Foodie
For the foodie in your life, a honey sampler is sure to be appreciated. This set includes three unique flavors — including spicy and salted honey — for you both to try.
Bees Knees Honey - 44.99
For Sweet Dreams
Upgrade his sleep game with a comfortable and supportive Casper pillow. He'll thank you every morning for the perfect night's rest.
Casper Sleep Essential Pillow from Amazon - 45.00
