We can all agree that men are historically the worst group of people to shop for — especially on Valentine's Day. Unlike a birthday or Christmas, February 14th calls for presents of the romantic variety. And unless you're dating a man pulled straight out of a Nicholas Sparks novel, chances are he won't be jumping for joy over a book of poetry or a big bouquet of roses.

Striking the balance between sweet and something that won't collect dust on a closet shelf (we're looking at you, uber-clichè "I love you" picture frames) is tough. Especially when the internet guidance on Valentine's Day gifts for men seems to only lie in things that are either crass or cheesy. If your boyfriend, fiancè, or hubby is into those things, then congratulations. Your present-hunting journey will be simple and quick. But if you find yourself on the fifth page of Amazon search results with an empty virtual cart, we're here to help.

Difficult men (and we mean that in the most lovingly way possible) appreciate gifts that they'll actually use. You add romance to the equation by making it a gift they'll actually use with you. So a pizza oven for your weekly DIY pizza nights. Or a new backpack for your summer camping adventures. Or a cocktail-making kit for your at-home date nights.

Using that formula as your guidepost, we've rounded up 30 gift ideas for men that check all the boxes: practical, thoughtful and romantic.