US Navy Commander Reportedly Relieved Of Duty Because Of Viral Photo Showing Him Using Rifle Scope BackwardsUsing

Fox News is reporting via Instagram that a US Navy Commander has been relieved of duty because of a photo of him allegedly using a rifle scope backwards has gone viral, resulting in a supposed loss of confidence in his ability.

According to the IG post, "Navy officials say they don't trust the commander to lead a warship currently stationed in the Middle East."

Commander Cameron Yaste Was Reportedly 'Let Go From His Position' Apparently Due To Backlash About The Photo

He Encountered 'A Loss Of Confidence'

According to foxnews.com, "The commander of U.S. Navy destroyer USS John McCain has been relieved of his duties months after the service branch faced ridicule on social media for posting a photo of him firing a rifle with its scope mounted backward. Cmdr. Cameron Yaste was recently let go from his position 'due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command the guided-missile destroyer,' the Navy announced in a statement, without elaborating."

The Controversial Image Of Cmdr. Cameron Yaste Was Posted Months Ago In April

The Navy reportedly posted the photo on its IG account with the following caption, according to foxnews.com via Stars and Stripes: "From engaging in practice gun shoots, conducting maintenance, testing fuel purity and participating in sea and anchor details, the #USNavy is always ready to serve and protect."

Stars and Stripes, which is a U.S. military publication, reported that there were critical jibes taken at the photo by social media users.

The outlet also reported that "The Marine Corps appeared to take its own dig at the Navy, sharing a photo on its social media accounts of a Marine firing a weapon aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer. The caption read: 'Clear Sight Picture.'"

Comments About The Photo From Various Sources Were Pretty Harsh

At Least One Legislator Weighed In With His Opinion

Stars and Stripes reported that "On his official X account, Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., posted a picture of a pistol with its barrel and grip on backward. The caption read: 'Navy's newly issued sidearm.'"

The embarrassing pic has reportedly been taken down by the Navy until "EMI [extra military instruction] is completed," the outlet reported.