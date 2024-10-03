US Fighter Jet Shoots Down Hovering UFO

Many people are riveted by the idea of a UFO or even the mere possibility of their existence. They are like something out of the 1960s sci-fi show, The Twilight Zone, that was hosted by Rod Serling. Anything that even vaguely seems to indicate the presence of life way out in the universe captures the public's imagination. Which brings us to an interesting incident that occurred a year-and-a-half ago, a close encounter of the we-are-not-quite-sure-what kind.

According to CTV News, a U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down a mysterious object on February 11, 2023 in "Canadian airspace in the Yukon territory." It seemed to be some kind of a balloon, according to US and Canadian officials. An unclear, grainy image of the object was recently released following a CTV News Canadian freedom of information request, per suggest.com.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the actual order for the shoot-down, per CTV News, which was done with an AIM-9X missile. He conferred with President Biden beforehand. The Canadian Defense Minister also spoke with our Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, about the matter.

With all the high-level attention given to this odd flying object, we got a little curious ourselves. What else can we find out about it? Let's see!

This UFO Was Not The Only Strange Item Occupying The Skies At That Time

There Were Other Flying Objects Observed As Well

Adding to the mystery was the fact that some other peculiar flying objects were seen at around that time. According to suggest.com, "From February 10 to February 12, three objects were observed drifting over North America before being shot down over Alaska, the Yukon, and Lake Huron, respectively." These incidents made some a trifle uneasy, especially because there was a cluster of them.

There was also a fourth incident involving what was thought to be a "spy balloon" believed to be of Chinese origin. That one was taken down in early February 2023 over South Carolina.

A Canadian Official Was Seemingly Reluctant to Release The Image Of The UFO

The Acting Assistant Deputy Minister For Public Affairs Apparently Balked At Issuing The Image

That official seemed worried that releasing the image would cause "questions/confusion," per suggest.com. When it comes to UFOs, either actual or suspected, it appears that there will always be a little of both, along with intense fascination.