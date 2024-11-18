Urgent Recall For Carrots After E. Coli Outbreak Kills One And Injures Multiple

The States are hit with yet another E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots that have already killed one.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Sunday, the CDC announced that they're investigating numerous breakouts of E. coli linked to "multiple brands of recalled organic whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms." They have assured that produce currently on store shelves should be safe. However, many will have recalled products in their homes.

Currently, one has died with 15 others in the hospital. There are 39 cases in total across 18 U.S. states. This outbreak follows what feels like dozens of other listeria and other E. coli outbreaks to hit the food industry the past couple of months alone.

To be on the safe side, do not consume any carrot product with a best-if-used-by date ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024.

Brands affected are 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

More E. Coli To Hit The States

If you have consumed any carrot products recently, be on the lookout for symptoms of E. coli. Symptoms can appear 3 to 4 days after consuming the bacteria.

Bad E. coli symptoms include bloody or persistent diarrhea, a fever higher than 102°F, severe vomiting, and extreme dehydration. If you suffer from any of these symptoms, get in contact with your healthcare provider immediately.

Typically, E. coli won't be so severe, and people will recover without treatment in 5 to 7 days. Typical symptoms include bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. Although painful and uncomfortable, people will recover from these lighter symptoms without a trip to the hospital.

Be cautious, as kidney problems can develop from the disease. In such cases, hospitalization is required.

If you have any of the recalled carrot produce, make sure to either return it to where you bought it or throw it away. Sterilize any surfaces or items that may have come into contact with the contaminated bag of carrots.

The CDC is still investigating this new breakout. In recent months, it seems they've had their work really cut out for them.