'Urban Cowboy': Pam's Houston Penthouse Listed for $750K

The classic 1980 film Urban Cowboy gave us many things. John Travolta performing killer dance moves while clad in a cowboy hat and tight blue jeans. The historic (and massive) honky-tonk in Pasadena, Texas -- Gilley's. Heck, even the mechanical bull at Gilley's. Sure, it might be the country version of Saturday Night Fever, but does that make the film any less entertaining?

The story follows Travolta's character, Buford "Bud" Davis and his love interest, Sissy (played by Debra Winger) after Bud moves to Houston, pursuing a career in the oil industry. Drama ensues throughout the film as Bud and Sissy get married, quarrel over their skills riding Gilley's mechanical bull, and even physical fights. At one point in the film, Bud tries to make Sissy jealous and goes home with another love interest, Pam.

Pam lived in a ritzy 26th-floor condo at 2016 Main Street in downtown Houston. This prime piece of real estate is currently on the market. Check out the place in the below clip from the film.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the penthouse is on the market for a whopping $750,000. The 3,885-square-foot condo has had various upgrades of the years, including $30k of sound-proofing and window tinting. Fans of the movie Urban Cowboy will definitely appreciate a peek inside this stunning property, even if you don't have nearly a million dollars to dish out on a penthouse.

Every penthouse needs its own bar area, and that's precisely what you'll find right off the living room.

There are more incredible views in the dining room, as well as a stunning chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

The kitchen is also beautiful and newly remodeled. It has two dishwashers and an oversized fridge and freezer. It's like this luxurious property was made to be the party house.

An outdoor terrace off the study literally shows you the entire downtown area.

The master bedroom has more floor to ceiling windows. It's also a massive room in case you've been waiting for an excuse to buy a four-post bed.