Up And Coming Actor Nitin Chauhaan Dies By Suicide At 35

Indian actor and model, Nitin Chauhaan, was found dead by his family at their home in Mumbai. He died by suicide at 35 on Thursday, November 7. Reportedly, the Chauhaan had been struggling with mental health issues, worsened by a lack of work during the past few years.

Chauhaan's wife and daughter left their residence to visit the local park, leaving Chauhaan alone. When they returned, they were unable to enter the residence. The door was locked and no one answered the ringing bell. Ultimately, Chauhaan's wife forcibly entered through the door and found Nitin Chauhaan hanging from a ceiling fan, according to Suggest.

According to Chauhaan's wife, he struggled to find work for the past few years. He was "in depression", according to Dindoshi police, and while he was receiving mental health treatment, several other factors contributed to his declining state. This includes a failed ice cream venture the actor struggled to deal with.

According to police investigations, nothing suspicious has been found at the moment. Either way, the circumstances surrounding Chauhaan's death are still heartbreaking, to say the least.

Remembering Nitin Chauhaan

Nitin Chauhaan was an up-and-coming actor born in November 1988. He enjoyed a moderate amount of success after winning season 2 of Dadagiri, an Indian competition reality show. He was also featured as a contestant in season 5 of MTV Splitsvilla and was featured in Crime Patrol and Friends: Conditions Apply. His last on-screen appearance was in Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022.

Fellow co-stars and fans were heartbroken after hearing the news about Chauhaan's passing. "He was a very happy guy. We used to play cricket or just chill around," said Sudeep Sahir, according to the Hindustan Times. "Since it was during the pandemic, very few people were around at that time. We would constantly indulge in masti mazak."

"The first thing he would say is, 'chalo cricket khele?' Even between shots, he would say, 'Okay, let's play, we have time.' He was so much into cricket. Even if he had a gap of an hour between shots, he would just want to play. Now, I just remember him as someone who always had a smile on his face."

Co-star Vibhuti Thakur also lamented Nitin Chauhaan's death. "Rest in peace my dear ....really shocked and sad ..wish u had the strength to face all the troubles ...wish you were mentally strong like your body," she wrote.