University of Oklahoma Will Play Toby Keith Tribute During The 2024 Season

It's impossible to divorce Toby Keith from the state of Oklahoma. The late great country singer goes hand in hand with the identity and culture of the state. Hell, the University of Oklahoma gives him his own honorary degree after his tragic passing earlier this year. How else could the state possibly showcase their love for Toby even more? Through football, of course!

Recently, the University of Oklahoma announced a couple of upgrades for those attending games throughout the season. However, one in particular shows the school going above and beyond for the state's biggest stars. Now, Toby Keith will be honored in the best way possible.

The University of Oklahoma Gives Toby Keith The Ultimate Tribute For The Rest of the Season

The University of Oklahoma reveals a few of its big enhancements to the college football experience this season. Before they explain how they give tribute to Toby Keith, they unveil a couple of new additions as well. "Fans will benefit from improved connectivity with AT&T's 5G service and enjoy amplified band performances and enhanced in-game graphics with live 3D renderings of game stats. A new real-time decibel meter will measure crowd impact, encouraging fans to make sure the Sooners can hear and feel their support," they write.

Lastly, they add, "The Toby Keith Tribute 3rd/4th quarter break will celebrate the Oklahoma icon, giving 85,000 fans the opportunity to sing along with the legendary Sooner super fan."

Toby Keith will always live on in the hearts of Oklahomans and country music fans across the country through his music. But now, thousands of Sooner fans get to sing along to records like 'Courtesy of the Red White and Blue' every Saturday. It pays perfect tribute to the ultimate Oklahoman. Moreover, it'll surely get the team and its fans riled up for the second half.