University of Georgia Player Colbie Young Allegedly Attacked Pregnant Woman, Charged With Assault Of Unborn Child

University of Georgia wide receiver, Colbie Young, was arrested on Tuesday, October 8 for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Young allegedly tried to squeeze her ex-girlfriend's stomach during the attack. Young's girlfriend is pregnant. He was charged with assault of an unborn child and misdemeanor battery. Later, he was released on a $3,800 bond the very same day.

On the night of Monday, October 7, Young's ex-girlfriend went to Young's apartment to talk about their relationship. According to her, she discovered that Young was talking to another woman. When confronted, Young grabbed his ex-girlfriend and pulled her out of the room. When the woman was heading out, Young allegedly attacked her from behind.

"She said that he picked her up and began to squeeze her torso and abdomen very hard," reads the arrest report, obtained by ESPN. "She said she felt like [Young] was trying to harm her." The officer later saw bruise marks on the woman's abdomen, aligning with what he told authorities. Young denied grabbing her when the officer interviewed him. Young's ex-girlfriend was later transported to a hospital.

Colbie Young, Investigated

Kim Stephens, Young's attorney, later spoke with ESPN regarding the allegations. "He did not make physical contact with her in any way that could ever be considered a crime," said Stephens. "I expect Mr. Young to be fully exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed."

Kirby Smart, University of Georgia football coach, talked about Young's arrest during an SEC coaches teleconference. According to him, he met with Young on Wednesday. "We can't really comment any further on the specifics of it, but I had a good meeting with him this morning," said Smart. "We're committed to continuing to educate our players and do the best job we can of making sure they understand the serious nature of these incidents."

"It's very unfortunate, but we want to be responsible in decision-making on and off the field," Smart continued. "This is obviously a really tough situation."

Reportedly, the University of Georgia suspended Colbie Young after his arrest. Young is not the first player to have run-ins with the law, as many different Georgia players have been arrested in the past 2 years. Among them, Rara Thomas was charged with cruelty to children and battery, and Daniel Harris was charged with reckless driving in September.