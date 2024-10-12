University In Shock After Two Students Die In Campus

Western Washington University (WWU) has announced the death of two of its students in two separate and unrelated incidents. Both students, whose identities remain unknown, were found dead on October 9, 2024. Law enforcement is currently investigating both deaths.

Emergency services received a call on October 9 around 10:30 p.m. The first student had suffered a fall from Nash Hall, one of WWU's campus residence halls. While medical assistance was provided, the student was pronounced dead.

On the same night, another student was found unresponsive in Alma Clark Glass Hall, another WWU campus residence hall. Similarly to the first student, he was later pronounced dead by authorities.

Law enforcement agents have stated that there appears to be no foul play around both deaths. Moreover, there appears to be no connection between the two dead students. They reassure the community that these deaths do not pose any threat of any kind.

A University In Mourning

That said, WWU is in mourning alongside the two students' families. "No words can capture our shock and sadness at these two heartbreaking events, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of our students as their lives are forever changed by their losses," said Sabah Randhawa, WWU president in a statement. "The students' families have been notified and will be receiving ongoing support from the university and from emergency personnel."

"Together, we can find solace and strength in one another, ensuring that our students are remembered not just for their loss, but for the joy they brought into our lives. I encourage everyone to reach out—whether it's to a friend, a faculty member, a colleague, or a counselor—if you are feeling the weight of this loss."

WWU will provide counsel and overall support to all students and community members who need it. "Please take care of yourselves and each other as we navigate this difficult time together with understanding and compassion," concludes Randhawa.

Law enforcement and medical examiners will continue their investigation. WWU will not reveal any private information regarding the students' identities or details surrounding their passing for the time being.