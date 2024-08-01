United States Woman Found Extremely Emaciated Tied To Tree, Claims She Went 40 Days Without Food

Lalita Kayi Kumar was found tied to a tree in Mumbai, India, emaciated to an extreme degree. Per PEOPLE, a shepherd heard Kumar's cries from a nearby jungle. When she was found, it was discovered that she was bound to a tree with an iron chain. Reportedly, authorities found Kumar's United States passport next to her, as well as documentation showing she had overstayed her visa in India. She was rushed to a nearby hospital shortly afterward.

"[Kumar] is not in a position to give her statement. She is weak as she has not eaten anything for a couple of days," reported the Deccan Chronicle. Kumar was too weak to speak, and she wrote a handwritten note to investigators that implicated her husband. Per NDTV, the note outlined "her former husband tied her with an iron chain in the forest at Sonurli village in the coastal Sindhudurg district, around 450 km from here, and left the place."

Saurabh Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, would go on to further explain. "Based on the note written by the woman at the hospital, a case has been registered against her former husband on charges of attempted murder, act endangering life or personal safety of others and wrongful confinement under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita."

Police have officially launched a probe, Agrawal assures. "Police are also trying to verify if the woman's claim that she was chained by her former husband was genuine. We are verifying every claim and information in the note written by her."

"Injection for extreme psychosis which causes severe locked jaw and inability to drink any water. Need intravenous food... 40 days without food in forest - husband tied me to a tree in a forest and said I would die there," Kumar's handwritten note said. Police heavily suspect that Kumar is dealing with schizophrenia. A medical prescription was found next to her that led investigators to that conclusion. However, nothing conclusive has been drawn yet.

As it stands, that's where the situation currently sits until further information is revealed. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.