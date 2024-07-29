United Airlines Flight Diverted After Passengers And Crew Started Vomiting

My advice? Just don't go on planes anymore. Planes are proving to be the absolute pits between last year and this year. So, a United Airlines flight from Houston to Boston had to be diverted. According to United itself (per USA Today), the plane had to pivot to Northern Virginia "after a customer experienced a medical issue."

The airline, dutifully, didn't specify what the "medical issue" was. However, the flight tracking company, RadarBox, confirmed in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post that a biohazard was on board the plane! You can hear the following statement in a recording captured by RadarBox.

"It's quite bad back there. It's still really bad. The crew is vomiting and passengers all around are asking for masks, etc. ... Especially with this being a biohazard, I think we need to probably get this plane on the ground ASAP."

Furthermore, there were 155 passengers and six crew members on board. Fortunately, nobody required medical assistance once the flight landed. Additionally, United performed a "deep clean" after the fact. Which, you know, yeah. Of course they did.

Now, let's be fair here. Technically, this isn't the fault of the airline whatsoever... this time. But, man, at a certain point, you have to wonder: "What the heck is going on with planes these days?" Apparently, I'm not the only one to feel this way!

"I've been on a plane when this happened. It was in the bathroom, and the flight attendant had to get a pilot to come out and look at it. I mentioned to the attendant, 'I guess that head is closed down for the flight.' Yes, it is. On a flight, always carry vomit bags and Vicks Vapo rub. It works for Decomp. Also, cover your mouth, because you will taste it."

...That's what I get for looking on X for feedback on the situation. Granted, those are some great tips! But I could taste "because you will taste it," and now, I want to curl up into the fetal position and never write again.