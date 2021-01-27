Uncle Walt's Band Reunites Digitally For 'What Have You Done With My Love' Music Video (Premiere)

Champ Hood, future Nashville star David Ball and the late Walter Hyatt formed Uncle Walt's Band in South Carolina, but the trio's legacy's tied forever to such Austin, Texas venues as the Waterloo Ice House.

For a taste of why Jimmie Dale Gilmore once declared Uncle Walt's Band the best live act in Austin, check out Omnivore's expanded reissue of Recorded Live at Waterloo Ice House (out Feb. 5).

Originally released in 1982 on the band's own Lespedeza label, the live collection's been expanded from 14 tracks recorded over four nights to a 21-song collection. The new track listing complies seven songs from the original release plus four previously unissued alternate takes and 10 previously unissued performances.

To commemorate Uncle Walt's latest reissue, Ball, Hood and Hood's son Warren recorded a socially distanced music video for one of the album's added deep cuts, "What Have You Done With My Love."

"This song was inspired by the street musicians I heard down on 6th Street in Austin in the 70's," Ball says. "Austin was a great place for me back in those days with a whole lot of good music everywhere. Uncle Walt's Band only played the song for a short time, so I'm glad I got to revisit doing this socially distanced video with me in Nashville and Warren and Marshall Hood in Austin. This song takes me back to those days."

Music writer Peter Blackstock wrote liner notes for Omnivore's latest release from Uncle Walt's vault. The label previously reissued the band's two albums and compiled 2018's Anthology: Those Boys From Carolina, They Sure Enough Could Sing.

Recorded Live at Waterloo Ice House Track Listing

"If I Don't Stop Crying" "Mock, Mock, Mockingbird" * "Love Had Laid Me Down" "Stagger Lee" "Since I Fell For You"* "Honest Papas Love Their Mamas Better" "Bye, Bye Baby"* "Motor City Man" "The More I See You" "Desiree"* "I Gotta Know" "What Have You Done With My Love"* "I'm Going to Break My Heart in Two"* "Snowing Me Under"* "Country Boy"* "Lose Me Baby"* "Eddie's Girl"* "Georgia Rose"* "Diggaroo"* "Just a Little Understanding"* "Early Morning Love"*

* Previously Unissued