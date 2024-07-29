Uncle Kracker Fans Are Concerned For Singer After He Appears Intoxicated On Stage

Fans worry about their favorite performers. If they seem to be experiencing health issues or emotional trauma, their legions of followers wonder what's going on and they get concerned.

So when Uncle Kracker appeared to be intoxicated on stage recently, or at the very least, was obviously having problems of some kind while performing, they naturally started to fret.

People are still trying to guess what's wrong with Uncle Kracker. We looked into the situation to get the lowdown on him. Here's what we found.

What Happened to Uncle Kracker?

Uncle Kracker Didn't Seem Like Himself On Stage

Uncle Kracker, 50, was previously the turntablist for Kid Rock and emerged on his own as a successful solo musician and vocalist with his version of the throwback classic "Drift Away' by Dobie Gray and another tune, "Follow Me."

Professionally, he has been doing pretty well. He's the opening act for Kenny Chesney while he's on his Sun Goes Down tour. And he has a bunch of tour dates of his own scheduled throughout the nation over the next several weeks.

According to his website, he loves letting the good times roll. "I really subscribe to this mindset of just having fun," Kracker explained. "That's what it's always about. It's the train that I'm forever on."

But Kracker (his real name is Matthew Shafer) seemed to be "in rough shape" when he was in concert lately, reported Whiskey Riff. The general consensus is that he evidently isn't quite himself these days.

What Kracker's Fans Have Said About His Apparent Condition

It was reported that he appeared "intoxicated and slurring" his words as he performed. It seemingly wasn't just a one-off thing, either. In Tucson, Arizona, while doing a tour of his own, Kracker had difficulty just making it through the songs.

Fans wasted no time commenting on it on social media. One said on TikTok, "So sad. He would sing a few lyrics then stop." Another said, "The Drunk Uncle Kracker." Still others made remarks about vomit and inebriation.

What Is The Problem?

It's Still Unclear At The Moment

The nature of Uncle Kracker's problem isn't clear right now. Until he chooses to clarify the matter publicly, we probably won't know for sure. All we can say is that we hope he's okay and we join his fans in wishing him the very best.