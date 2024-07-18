UNC Chapel Hill Frat Bros Who Protected American Flag During Protest Make A Splash At RNC

Several UNC Chapel Hill frat brothers recently made a splash during their appearance at the Republican National Convention. Several fraternity brothers protected the U.S. flag during a pro-Gaza protest. They joined together to stop the flag from touching the ground. For their efforts, attendees at the RNC commended the young men.

Back in April, they went viral for trying to protect the American flag. Pro-Gaza protesters pulled down the flag from the campus flag pole as part of their protests. Appearing at the RNC, the frat brothers carried American flags, waving them as they made their way to the convention floor. Their appearance caused plenty of cheers from the audience.

One frat broth explained why they decided to protect the American flag back in April.

"When a mob tried to take down the American flag on our campus we knew we couldn't let that happen," he said amid cheers. "We stood guard, we held it up and did not let it fall."

According to the frat brothers, it's all about respecting their country and also the military.

"It was all about respect," he continued. "Not just for the cloth but for everything the flag stands for. Too many people have sacrificed everything for it. The least we could do is keep it flying. And tonight we are proud to honor our flag again."

Frat Brothers Are A Hit

The young men's response drew plenty of cheers and salutes. They ended up fist bumping and high fiving the crowd as they left the stage. The incident happened in April. Protesters removed the American flag, replacing it with a pro-Palestine flag. The UNC Chapel Hill Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers reattached the flag. However, protestors ripped down the flag again. In response, the frat brothers held the flag up with their hands.

Eventually, the school took down the American flag to protect it from damage. However, their actions earned both praise and scorn online depending on who you ask. Protesters at other campuses burned and desecrated the American flag. As a result for their actions, the frat ended up raising half a million dollars for the ultimate party. I mean they're in a frat, so that checks out.