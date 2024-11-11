UFOs Keep Appearing Over America's Military Bases

If you had UFOs on your bingo card for 2024, you get to mark another one down. In rapidly amassing reports, more and more UFOs have been sighted over Nevada's renowned Nellis military air force base, also known as Area 51.

A ton of new footage has been coming out on various UFO enthusiast's apps and forums. Over the past few months, many new sightings of various UFOs have been seen over military areas. They vary in everything from cubes to lines of rapidly moving lights.

Of course, the term UFO could mean anything, not necessarily little green men. The most likely explanation is simply aircraft testing. It isn't possible to get one up on the enemy if they know what tricks you got in your pocket.

However, before the video and speculations are dismissed as alien lovers finding UFOs where there aren't any, it's worth listening to a pro. Air Force General Gregory Guillot has some things to say on the matter and believes they deserve attention. When confronted by the increase, he said "I wasn't prepared for the number of incursions that I see." He seems to be taking it seriously and encourages the Air Force to take action. However, this presumes that the UFOs aren't already part of a secret military operation.

Are The UFOs Military or Extraterrestrial

Many of the UFOs reports come from people who live very close to the military Nellis airport. They are all very familiar with the usual flight patterns of the various planes and helicopters in the area. The new reports coming out seem to be raising concerns due to the different shapes and movements of the aircraft.

One regular UFO movie maker commented on their recent footage. "I also checked to make sure it wasn't a star or a planet or any atmospheric phenomenon. Two days later at the exact same time I saw the same object in the same airspace." It appears a lot of these aircraft aren't a one-off. Some of these UFOs have been captured by multiple people.

Of course, the most likely situation is that these are unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs that are being tested for military use. The UFOs are unmanned drones being tested for military capabilities. In the day they would be very hard to see, but with their night lighting on, their erratic movement and swarming would look rather unusual.