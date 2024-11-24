UFC's Dana White Says He Doesn't Plan to Jump Back Into Politics

UFC has essentially become the sport of the conservative male. This is all by design, with President and CEO Dana White on the campaign trail with Donald Trump throughout the 2024 election process. Additionally, the face of UFC spotlights Trump at any given chance whenever he shows up to an event. Fighters often come over to him too. Targeting that audience has done wonders for Dana White. Now, he's looking to step away from the world of politics.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Dana White spoke with the New Yorker in a piece investigating the UFC's relationship with Donald Trump. There, he explains how the president elect had always supported the fighting brand from the beginning. Consequently, there's a ton of loyalty on White's side and he speaks highly of Trump. However, now he plans to step away from that world and focus exclusively on the UFC brand. ""I'm never f--ing doing this again. I want nothing to do with this s--t. It's gross. It's disgusting. I want nothing to do with politics," Dana emphasizes.

Dana White Steps Back From The World of Politics After Boosting Donald Trump

Figures that White would step away from the world of politics once he finished getting what he wanted out of it. Now, he has a devout fanbase because of their embrace of Donald Trump. Moreover, his endorsement helps his friend, who he describes as one of the toughest guys he knows. ""Donald Trump is tougher and more badass than anybody," Dana tells the New Yorker. "You can only pray that you're a quarter of the man that Donald Trump was when a guy tried to take seven shots at his head with a high powered rifle with a f--ing scope on it."

If nothing else, he's consistent. Dana also echoes these sentiments at the Republican National Convention. "I know fighters," White declares. "Donald Trump is a fighter, and I know he will fight for this country."