U.S. Athlete Maggie Steffens Paid Tribute To Her Late Sister-In-Law During Olympics Opening Ceremony

U.S. athlete Maggie Steffens is going through a difficult time right now. Her sister-in-law Lulu Conner passed away after traveling to Paris for the Olympics. She was there to watch Steffens compete.

Conner passed away during a medical emergency just prior to the Olympics starting. During the opening ceremony, the athlete said she paid tribute to her sister-in-law in heartbreaking fashion. She dropped a small bouquet of flowers into the Seine River in a moment of silent reflection.

Steffens described Conner's passing as a nightmare. She said that her sister-in-law was so excited about the Olympics and to see everything. The two were almost like sisters.

"She was so excited for the Olympic Games," Steffens said. "We're really close. She's the light of the world. She just brings so much joy to everyone. She always brings people together."

Maggie Steffens Pays Tribute

Right now, Steffens has been leaning on her team for support and encouragement. It's been a very difficult time for Steffens' husband as well. It's a big loss to the family in what should be a happy time for them.

"It's going to be a really hard couple weeks for all of us," she said. "My team has been a really big support system for me. I've been obviously really struggling, and my husband as well, and his entire family. I mean, it's a nightmare, and it's completely shocking. But I think just feeling her spirit here is, like I said, it's amazing. And I hope that we can make her proud every single day."

Meanwhile, for coach Adam Krikorian, it's a bit like Déjà vu. He lost his brother right before the 2016 Olympic Games.

"You know when it happens. It's like all the emotions come pouring back to you," he said. "You might not feel these emotions that often. But then they just come rushing back."

"You just show her love and support," he continued. "You know it's important that she's there for Bobby and his family as well. This is a difficult time for them, and give her some freedom to be able to spend some time with them I think is enormously important."