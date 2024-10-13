Tylee Craft, College Football Player, Dies At 23 After Learning He Has Stage 4 Lung Cancer

On Saturday, it was announced by the University of North Carolina that Tylee Craft died after his battle with lung cancer. The wide receiver died at the young age of 23.

Mack Brown, the UNC football coach, said, "this young man fought so hard for his two and a half years," commenting on his ordeal. Suffering from lung cancer and still performing as well as he did is nothing short of commendable. Despite his ailment he continued to live bravely and inspired those around him.

Craft was diagnosed with lung cancer in March 2022. He had signed with the school before the 2020 season. He played in 11 games for the Tar Heels before the stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis.

Young Tylee Craft Dies Of Lung Cancer

In a statement, UNC wrote, "Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we'll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won't be with us in body, he'll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity."

Tylee Craft was honored by the Tar Heels before their game against Georgia Tech on the Saturday of his passing. That game happened to be their annual Cancer Awareness Game. Brown wasn't aware of his departure until after the game, he told reporters.

In an emotional display, the tribute had friends and family wearing shirts with Craft's name and number.

After the first quarter of the match, Brown and Craft's mother shared an emotional hug. This signaled to him that something had likely happened. The team and family were prepared for this, as Tylee Craft had been admitted to a hospice on Thursday.

Everyone had their chance to say their goodbyes to Craft. Upon Brown informing the team of this on Thursday, "they all ran to see him. Hugged him, talked to him, laughed with him."

Brown said "I think the family feels the love and they'll continue to feel the love. What we've got to do is be strong, and pray for strength for us as leaders, to help these guys on the field and off the field."

This is a heartbreaking time for Tylee Craft's family, team, and anyone close to him. I hope they can all see their way through this overwhelming grief.