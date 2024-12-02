Two Types Of Liquor Are Linked To Increased Anxiety, Drink This Instead

Anyone who has had too much to drink knows the feeling of a hangover — it is not fun. However a new feeling has been emerging after have one too many alcoholic beverages — hangxiety. Many people rank the feeling of overwhelming anxiety that you get after a night of drinking among the most unpleasant emotions. Now, experts have found that there are certain types of liquor that are more linked to anxiety than others.

Two Types Of Liquor Linked To Anxiety

Although no alcohol is beneficial for your mental health, it appears that some are worse than others. The two types of liquor that are most closely linked to anxiety may surprise you. While most people may assume it is a hard-hitting liquor like vodka, studies prove otherwise. The two liquors that are most linked to anxiety are champagne and prosecco.

I bet that may change your mind the next time you want to toast to something. The reason lies within the bubbles. Daily Mail shares professor David Nutt's, a neuropsychopharmacologist at Imperial College University, explanation as to how it works.

He explained, "Because it is carbonated the alcohol is absorbed quickly into the bloodstream, making us experience feelings of intoxication far quicker than other types of booze." Okay, that explains how we get drunk faster but what does that have to do with crippling anxiety.

Professor Nutt explains that too. He stated, "once you feel drunk, the brain enters into an anxiety- inducing process of what's known as 'neuroadaptaion', which is designed to keep us awake and alert, and prevent the booze from sending us to sleep."

How It Affects Our Brain

You may think that that doesn't sound so bad. So champagne and prosecco get your drunk quicker and you get a rush while you drink them...big deal. Well, the big deal is the fact that that 'neuroadaptaion' lasts long after the alcohol leaves your system. Thus meaning those feelings of inability to sleep and anxiety will still linger within you even after the alcohol has left. This is why these two types of liquor are linked to increased anxiety.

Furthermore, the more sugar the drink has the worse the feelings of withdrawal is. This makes prosecco take the top spot for liquor that induces anxiety. While all alcohol negatively impacts our brain and mental health, these two types of liquor are definitely the worst when it comes to anxiety. So the next time you decide to pour yourself a drink, I recommend you steer clear of these two.

Instead, try opting for a beer. Unlike the two types of liquor that increase your anxiety the next day, beer is a low-level threat for your mental health. The Daily Mail explains, "That's because the lower alcohol content causes fewer withdrawal symptoms and makes us less dehydrated than drinking spirits."