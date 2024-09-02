Two Strangers Lock Toddler In Plane's Bathroom After She Started Crying On Flight

No one likes a screaming or crying child on a plane. But you don't take someone's toddler and lock them in a bathroom during a flight.

That's exactly what two airline passengers did. The two strangers took it upon themselves to lock a crying toddler in a bathroom during a flight. They ended up causing a lot of backlash after the video went viral. The incident happened on a Chinese flight. A user uploaded it to Chinese social media.

It showed a young toddler crying inside a locked bathroom on the plane. The girl appears only to be around a year old.

"We won't let you out unless you stop crying," a woman said. She was sitting on the toilet and held the toddler as she struggled to free herself. The girl finally stopped crying. In response, the stranger picked her up. She warned, "If you make any noise again, we'll come back (to the bathroom)."

It reportedly happened on a Juneyao Airlines flight from the southwestern city of Guiyang to Shanghai. The video took place on August 24. Neither woman knew the toddler. The young child was flying with her grandparents. Apparently, she cried for most of the three hour flight, according to an airline's statement.

Toddler Locked In Bathroom

The two strangers took it upon themselves to educate her. However, they said they had the grandmother's consent to do so. However, the airline since condemned the passengers' behavior as inappropriate. The woman said she uploaded the video to educate. She said she wanted to ensure all the passengers had a peaceful flight.

However, she drew backlash.

"Adults in their 30s can have emotional breakdowns, but people don't allow toddlers to have theirs," said one comment on the Weibo platform.

"We were all once children ... Don't be a cold-blooded adult," another wrote. Several expressed concern for the toddler and her health. Basically, it sucks to have a crying child on the flight. I get that. Everyone gets that. But you don't mess with someone else's kids. You also don't lock a toddler in a bathroom. That's just not a good look at all.