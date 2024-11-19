Two Of The Bee Gees Drummers Die Within Days Of Each Other

It's been a very difficult week for the Bee Gees and fans of music in general. The band lost two of its drummers within days of each other.

The Bee Gees sadly lost both, Dennis Bryon and Colin Petersen, this week. Both musicians served as drummers for the band during pivotal points in its history. Initially, the group consisted of brothers Robin, Barry, and Maurice Gibb.

However, they've worked with several musicians over the years, including Dennis Bryon and Colin Petersen. News surfaced on November 14th that Byron had passed away at 76. Just four days later on November 18, Peterson also died at 78.

No cause of death was listed for Byron. But Petersen reportedly died from a fall. Of his time with the Bee Gees, Petersen said, "I wasn't the most technically skilled drummer, but I think that sometimes less is more. When you're limited, you have to get creative - just like Chuck Berry, who made magic with just a few chords. For me, it was always about serving the song."

Bee Gees Members Die

Following the death of Petersen, the Best of the Bee Gees Facebook group mourned the drummer's loss.

It wrote, "It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear friend Colin 'Smiley' Petersen. He enriched our lives and bound our group with love, care, and respect. Not sure how we can go on without his glowing smile and deep friendship. We love you, Col. Rest in Peace."

Meanwhile, the group posted on Reddit about Byron, saying, "Long time drummer for the Bee Gees and Andy Gibb as well as a very close friend has passed. Condolences to the Gibb family, Blue Weaver, and wife Kayte."

One fan wrote, "Many of their songs in their R&B period would've been nothing without his drumming. Masterful on the kit, yet so underrated in discussions of greatest drummers. RIP!!"

Another added, "What a shame to hear, his pocket on those disco hits was unmatched. Truly an underrated drummer. RIP."

With the deaths of Robin and Maurice, Barry remains the only living member of the band. It's a sad week for the band.