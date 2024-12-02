Two 'Modern Family' Stars Had To Rush Their Kids To The ER On Thanksgiving

Two Modern Family stars spent Thanksgiving in the ER as their children required emergency treatment of some kind. What a coincidence.

Both Julie Bowen, 54, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 49, had to rush their sons to the hospital. The duo played the siblings Claire and Mitchell Dunphy in the hit sitcom, where the cast seemed to become a family on and off-screen.

Julie Bowen first updated fans about her son with a very Claire-coded Instagram photo. "It's not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He's fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING," she captioned the photo of her son outside the Emergency clinic. It's night, and the light behind him transforms him into a silhouette. A rather stylish picture, if you ask me.

Next up is Jesse Ferguson to post about his trip to the ER. In a more serious (Mitchel-esque) post, he pictures himself in a hospital bed holding his son.

He wrote, "I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He's also fine.) Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare."

Fans And Family Express Concern And Support Over Double ER Visit

It isn't known why either child was rushed to hospital on Thanksgiving. Although we know they're okay, it must have been something serious for them to require emergency care.

I'm sure being thankful for the health of their children was another item to add to the Thanksgiving list of gratitude.

Under Bowen's post, fans mostly commented on the stylish picture she decided to commemorate the occasion with.

"This is such a Claire post," simply writes one.

"This can be a cover to an album! Glad he's okay," compliments another.

"I'm glad he is ok ? This is giving Modern Family vibes ??," another says.

With Ferguson's more serious post, fans show more sincerity.

"Aw so sorry to hear but glad he's in the best of hands ????," one comments.

"Hopefully all will be well soon," someone wishes.

"Oh no!!!!??????," writes Sofia Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the renowned sitcom. Gloria married Claire and Mitchel's father, Jay.

I'm glad everyone's now okay.