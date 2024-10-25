Two MLB Stars Get DNA Test After Realizing They Look Identical

Talk about seeing double! These Two MLB stars look identical. They look so similar that the world was convinced that they were long-lost siblings. The conviction was so strong that the two men actually decided to get a DNA test and put this great mystery to rest. Let's see what the results were.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Identical MLB Stars, Could They Be Long-Lost Siblings?

Not only do these two men share similar facial features and physical characteristics, but they also share the same name. That's right these Identical MBL stars are the same in looks and by name. Both of the gentlemen are name Brady Feigl. They even spell it the same way! Seriously what are the odds of that? Are they long-lost siblings or is this a real-life clone?

Both men are 6'4", with red hair, red facial hair, and glasses. Oh, and they both happen to play baseball. Unilad shares that "Over the years, the two sportsmen. have constantly been informed of their doppelgänger status." How could they not? I would have thought that somehow one man was playing for two teams!

Finally, the identical MLB players had heard enough and they wanted to set the record straight. So, the pair decided to get a DNA test to see if they were in fact long-lost siblings.

The DNA Test And It's Shocking Results

Although the world was convinced of the pair's familial bond, the DNA test said otherwise. The test proved without a doubt that this pair of identical MLB stars are not long-lost siblings. But then, how could they look so similar? Well, the test did reveal that they "Both registered as having 53 percent Germanic origin."

So they have similar roots but are not a part of the same family tree. However, after this experience, the pair argue that they are "still brothers in a way." I have a feeling that the results of this DNA test will do nothing to deter these two from becoming the best of friends and sharing that almost brotherly bond.