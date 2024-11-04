Two Girls Swapped At Birth Didn’t Realize For 50 Years - Here’s How They Found Out

Two women from the UK found out that they may have been swapped at birth, both growing up with different families. After taking a DNA test, the pieces of the puzzle came together, and their mix-up started to reveal itself.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Of course, it is a rare occurrence that a child is swapped at birth in the hospital, or so were told. Without giving your DNA to a faceless company that will undoubtedly sell it and have unprecedented access to your human genome, there are few other ways to find out. But, that is exactly what two people from the UK did, with interesting results.

One man from the midlands received a DNA testing kit as a Christmas gift. After taking the test and sending it off, he was surprised to see a genetic pairing with a complete stranger. He reached out to her, attempting to figure out the ties. After talking for a while, it turned out that the man's sister, and his new genetic partner, were born in the same hospital on the same date.

Although there were no documented cases of babies being swapped at birth in the NHS files, they believed this was the case.

A Long Lost Family Swapped At Birth

The woman decided she would like to meet her biological family. Speaking to the BBC she said, "I just wanted to see them, meet them, talk to them and embrace them." So, she drove out to the man and his mother's house to meet.

From the very first moments, they knew what had happened. "I looked at [her mother] and I said, 'Oh my God, I've got your eyes! We have the same eyes. Oh my God, I look like someone!'" After all these years she spotted the familial similarity immediately.

After being swapped at birth in the hospital, and growing up with a different family, she had finally met her biological side. This is a rare occurrence, according to the NHS. However, I have met a few of my friend's parents in the past, and I have my suspicions. It's either they've been swapped at birth, or their postman has some questions to answer.

In this case, the DNA test opened up some interesting history and family separation. They're also a fascinating insight into heritage. However, be aware that you're giving very personal and valuable information to a faceless company. They are more than willing to sell your data, give it to authorities, and use your genome. Learn of the risks and privacy concerns before using them.