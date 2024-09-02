Two Elderly Arizona Women Found Dead In Overturned SUV Riddled With Bullet Holes

In a tragic turn of events, authorities found two Arizona women dead. They were traveling on a dangerous highway in Mexico. Mexican authorities found the two Americans shot to death. Authorities say they found them in an overturned SUV that had multiple bullet holes.

The Arizona women were 72 and 82. They were driving in a white Nissan Pathfinder. Authorities found the vehicle overturned near the road. The incident happened on the Sonoyta-Caborca highway. It's close to the Mexican/American border, according to the Sonora attorney general's office on X.

The Arizona women's names were Enedina and Ubaldina. They both held dual US-Mexican nationality, but they originated from Caborca. It sounds like they were visiting when the shooting occurred. Currently, authorities are searching for the ones responsible for the incident. They recently discovered stolen navy blue Ford F-150 truck.

At this time, we do not know if the truck is connected to the shooting. However, authorities found four AK-47 rifles, and three ballistic vests inside.

"As a result of these operations, SEDENA and National Guard officers located, in the vicinity of the town of Quitovac, General Plutarco Elías Calles municipality, a navy blue Ford F150 vehicle, model 2023, reported stolen. In addition, 90 useful caliber 7.62?—39 cartridges, three caliber 7.62?—39 magazines, 22 magazines for long weapons, three ballistic vests and four AK-47 caliber 7.62?—39 rifles were seized," Sonora attorney general's office said.

Arizona Women Die

The Arizona women traveled on the Sonoyta-Caborca highway. It goes from the town of Sonoyta near the Arizona border to the city of Caborca. Authorities say the highway is dangerous to travelers. So they recommend practicing caution and safety. In particular, migrants often travel the highway on the way to America.

"Security forces from three levels of government immediately initiated an operation to locate and arrest the criminal group responsible, with the support of specialized air and ground forces," Sonora state prosecutors explained. However, they haven't arrested anyone in the murder.

Additionally, the U.S. State Department learned of the killings. They confirmed the two Arizona women were American citizens. They offered condolences to their families.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the State Department said.