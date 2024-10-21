Two Brothers Heroically Die While Trying To Protect Their Neighbor

A fatal shooting took the lives of two brothers in Harris County, Texas. Edward, 50, and Luis Lopez-Robles. 31, answered a cry for help from their neighbor: a woman and her two children. She was assaulted by her boyfriend, Carlos Guerra. The brothers allowed the woman and her children to get inside and confronted the man. Guerra shot them dead and later shot himself in his house.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The incident took place on the night of Friday, October 18 at S. Spicewood Lane. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Guerra and the woman had an argument at their home, which may have led to Guerra assaulting her. Reportedly, the sheriff's office received a call days before regarding a family violence incident from Guerra's home. Escaping, the woman ran toward the Lopez-Robles house and asked for help.

Edward and Luis then opened the door and the woman entered their home. As soon as they left their home to confront the man, Guerra immediately shot them both, killing them. A third unnamed brother took his gun and engaged in a shootout with Guerra. Following the confrontation, Guerra retreated to his home and fatally shot himself.

A Tragedy In The Neighborhood

According to FOX 26, neighbors confirm that the brothers, the woman, and the suspect were all from Guatemala. The third brother, the woman, and her children were not injured during the incident and are currently cooperating with authorities.

The neighbors were in shock after the incident took place. Particularly, Alberto Hernandez, one of the residents, talked about how he heard the gunshots. "I parked, and I heard them, and I was like, okay I need to rush and go inside my house, and then I was cooking for my kids, and I was gonna come outside to throw something outside, and I heard them again, and I was talking to my friends, and they said 'no just stay inside' they were super close," said Hernandez.

He also talked about finding the Lopez-Robles bodies. "I saw the bodies lying on the ground. I haven't been able to sleep," said Hernandez. "It was 3 in the morning and their bodies were still lying on the ground." Similarly, Julio Franco, another resident, said: "I'm in shock because I never saw something like that before."