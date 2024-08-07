Two Arrested For Reportedly Planning Terror Attacks On Three Taylor Swift Concerts in Austria

Two people have reportedly been arrested for allegedly planning terror attacks on three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna. The cancelled concerts were slated to take place on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

What Happened To Thwart These Alleged Attack Plans?

A "Large Police Operation" Was Key

Per foxnews.com, according to the Associated Press and Der Standard, an Austrian newspaper, "a large police operation" in the Austrian town of Ternitz today resulted in someone being taken into custody in connection with this case.

A police spokesperson said that his home was searched. That search must have been quite intensive because it reportedly took hours. There were road closures and home evacuations conducted in the vicinity as precautionary measures. Unknown "chemical substances" found in this person's home are being analyzed.

What led authorities to this particular individual is unclear, as is what brought this alleged terror plot to law enforcement's attention.

Per Der Standard via foxnews.com, "...[O]ne of the suspects had become radicalized online and had sworn an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State (ISIS)."

Law Enforcement Authorities In Austria Held A Press Conference

Officials Gave Some Details About Two Suspects

Two law enforcement officials - Vienna State Police President Gerhard Pürstl and General Director of Public Security Franz Ruf - announced that an "Austrian citizen," 19 years of age, had been taken into custody this morning in Ternitz. Another person was also arrested later on Wednesday in Vienna.

The Three Concerts Are Called Off

CNN reported that the three Taylor Swift concerts that were allegedly targeted have been cancelled.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety, Barracuda Music said in a post on social media." Barracuda Music, according to CNN, is "the promoter for Swift's concerts in Austria."

Taylor Swift's web site states that tickets to the three concerts will be refunded.

So far, there has been no public reaction from Taylor Swift. This situation comes on the heels of a mass stabbing attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop for kids in the United Kingdom. Three children died in that attack and several were hurt.