Two ‘American Idol’ Alum Are Teaming Up For A Killer Tour, And Fans Are Pumped

American Idol alums Will Moseley and Colin Stough are teaming up and hitting the road for a killer tour called Together In Concert, and fans just can't wait to hear them!

Will finished second to Abi Carter in the May finale of Idol. Colin ended up placing third after winner Iam Tongi and second-place contestant Megan Danielle in season 21.

Here's What We Know about Will and Colin's Tour

There Are 10 Scheduled Dates

According to Country Now, there will be 10 concerts in the following cities beginning in October: Nashville, Tennessee (October 3), Baton Rouge, Louisiana (October 4), Biloxi, Mississippi (October 5), Anderson, South Carolina (November 1), Charleston, South Carolina (November 2), Columbia, South Carolina (November 3), Minneapolis (December 11), Milwaukee (December 12), Des Moines, Iowa (December 13), and Omaha, Nebraska (December 14).

Will Sounds Pumped On Instagram

Will gave a hearty Instagram shout-out to his fans recently and he sounds thrilled to be touring with Colin soon.

"Hey y'all, I'm excited to announce I'm hitting the road with @colinstough in just a few months! Tickets go on sale this Friday, but if you hit the link in my story or bio, you can sign up for an exclusive pre-sale. See y'all at the shows."

Will And Colin Are Busy Growing Their Careers

They're Excited About The Opportunities Coming Their Way

Last month, Will posted a progress report on Instagram about how he's doing lately. He sounds rarin' to go! "I've been on the road for a month straight, doing everything from fishing, to playing shows, and even recorded a little music. I think y'all will enjoy what's on the way."

Colin is working on opening himself up more in his music. "As an artist, I have trouble sometimes showing my vulnerable side to a good crowd of people, but I'm working on that because I know if I can really get over that challenge, I feel like it might help some others. And the more vulnerable I can be with my music, the more I think will help people open up and think, 'You know, he's going through the same stuff I am."'

Will And Colin's Future Is Unlimited

There Are Many Illustrious Idol Runners-Up

It's pretty darn tough to win American Idol. The contestants usually have a very high-caliber of talent, the voting audience can be fickle, and wowing the judges is never a cinch.

But even some of those who have graced the Idol stage and gone home empty-handed, like Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson, have amazing recording and performing careers. The show was their initial springboard to greatness.

So there's no telling how far up the ladder of big-time singing success Will and Colin might go!