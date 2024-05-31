two-100-plus-year-olds-become-newly-weds-in-wedding-of-the-century

Two 100-plus-year-old newlyweds are proving it's never too late to tie the know and that love has no expiration date.

Philadelphia residents Marjorie Fiterman, 102, and Bernie Littman, 100, celebrated their wedding on Sunday, May 19. According to Fox News, the couple, who ignited their romance nearly a decade ago, tied the knot at the senior living facility where they first met.

The couple's family shared that they first met at a costume party at the assisted living facility. Coincidentally, their first date fell on the same day one of Littman's great-granddaughters was born.

Littman's granddaughter, Sarah Sicherman, shared with Fox News that their family was "thrilled" to learn he had finally found a companion. She added that they felt incredibly fortunate to have found each other and to "support" one another, particularly during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Littman had been married to Bernice for 65 years. When he expressed his desire to remarry, his family was taken by surprise. They had assumed he would simply live out his remaining days as before.

Rabbi Adam Wohlberg, who followed the couple's story, told Fox News that they initially hadn't planned to wed. However they "eventually" came to a place "where being not just close friends — but husband and wife — felt like the right step to take."

The Rabbi Skipped His Usual Marriage Advice for the 100-Plus-Year-Old Newlyweds

At their ceremony, Wohlberg chose to skip his usual marriage advice. He acknowledged that they had already gained a lifetime of wisdom and well-formed attitudes and opinions.

"That's not to suggest that you won't continue to learn and develop as people," the Rabbi explained. "But I think it is safe to say each of you, what you know and understand about each other, is exactly what the future holds for you and your partner. And what you have determined you love about each other — well, those things are not about to change."

He mentioned that he had informed Fiterman, who had been married to Morris until his passing in 1999, that when Bernie "appeared," it felt like someone extraordinarily special had entered her life.

Wohlberg mentioned they likely crossed paths decades earlier as students at the University of Pennsylvania. However, they were in different departments and probably didn't know each other then.

He quipped that the 100-plus-year-old newlyweds might even make "the cover of the alumni magazine's next edition."

Meanwhile, the couple have a combined age of 202 years. This may have set a new Guinness World Record. It might surpass the previous record of 194 years held by Doreen and George Kirby of England. They married on June 13, 2015.

"Our application is pending, but we believe it is the Guinness World Record for Oldest Aggregate Age Couple to Marry,", Sicherman told the outlet.