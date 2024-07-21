Twitter Has A Meltdown After Joe Biden Exits Presidential Race

President Joe Biden has announced he's exiting from the 2024 Presidential campaign. Twitter is having a meltdown with a gambit of reactions.

Biden released an announcement on the platform.

In the statement he said, "I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy."

Biden said that he made the decision to step down for the best of his party. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden wrote.

He also endorsed Kamala Harris as president. He wrote, "My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it's time to come together and beat Trump. Let's do this."

Twitter Reacts To Biden Exit

Biden's exit drew plenty of responses. One person wrote,"Thank you for all that you did for us Mr. President. It is a disgrace that rich donors, political elites, and podcasters worked harder to push you out than they did to defeat Donald Trump. The Democratic party did nothing but create more trouble and hurdles for themselves."

Another wrote,"Thank you for your dedication and integrity and service to the American people. Our country was better because of you."

Another wrote, "BRO FINALLY."

One wrote, "That's the logistically correct answer. But I money will pour in once a nominee is selected."

Another wrote, "We love you Joe! Finish your term and spend the rest of your time with family and friends, we will take it from here! We will win in your name."

Yet another wrote, "Hmmmm.. This wasn't foreseen.. Could it be that he was bullied too much on his previous post about trumps speech?"