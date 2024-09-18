Twitter Claims Life Went Downhill After Popeyes Released Their Chicken Sandwich

So many people today feel like life has been on a downward spiral. You could pinpoint a few different moments in our history. Most commonly, you can trace back the mental effects the COVID pandemic still has on children and adults alike. Perhaps you can dig deeper in the past. Then, you would ponder one of the many wars that irrevocably altered the complexion of our country. However, there's one particular moment in recent history that sticks with people in real life and on Twitter as a surreal shift in our social culture. Remember when people would act absolutely insane over a Popeyes chicken sandwich?

Recently, someone on Twitter issues a prompt, asking, "Can anyone pinpoint the exact moment when the world started to go to s--t?" Thousands of people draw up a variety of different ideas. However, one response in particular goes absolutely viral when they post a picture of 4 different fast food chicken sandwiches. "2019 when the war started," the caption reads as Popeyes goes head to head with 3 other options.

Twitter Reacts to The Chicken Sandwich Wars Causing Today's Insanity

Popeyes' Twitter account takes a moment to gloat as the fast food restaurant to spawn this war in the first place. "we all know who won," they brag, spawning its own mini debate in its replies.

Additionally, one Twitter user puts it succinctly as to how much impact Popeyes had over the world at one point. "popeyes really had the whole game shook for a second there," they emphasize. "everybody tried to replicate that sammich, nobody got close. even popeyes couldn't keep making the 1.0 version; the fishscale was tearin the community apart."

Some people on Twitter certainly stake their claims towards Chick-Fil-A in this chicken sandwich war. However, some contrarians go full third party and elect underrated alternatives instead. "[Burger King's] ch'king was criminally underrated in the chicken sando wars and didn't deserve to get 86'd as quickly as it did," they declare.

To add to the general dialogue on Twitter, I'll mark my stance. This is absolutely a two party race and it challenges two of our ideals. Do you prefer crispier chicken and better breading or a meatier option? Chick-Fil-A satisfies the latter without much competition. However, for my money, Popeyes absolutely has the best chicken sandwich. The spice factor, the superior pickles, they split the middle of good size and plenty of crispiness to go around. Moreover, the original rendition of the Popeyes chicken sandwich was so good, people were literally dying over it. It's hardly a debate at this point. Me and those with good taste in real life and Twitter know it too.