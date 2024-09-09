Twin Toddlers Die After Trusted Family Member Left Them In Hot Car

Ariel and Avery were two twin siblings who were supposed to be dropped off for daycare. Per PEOPLE, the two toddlers were found dead after their caretaker forgot to drop them off. They were left in a hot car for hours, with temperatures rising to 90 degrees.

Officers arrived to perform a wellness check on the twins. Regrettably, the twins were unresponsive by the time they were found. Marshall Suter, the girls' father, talked to KFOR. He emphasized how much he loved his two daughters. "They were the best girls the world has ever seen. It honestly hurts because the girls were so deeply loved and cared for," he said.

An anonymous family member also spoke to the publication. "This is truly tragic and has been very hard on the family involved especially where hateful comments are concerned. I hope this will at least show people that it wasn't intentional and truly an accident. This family would just like some peace in this difficult and heavy time."

Twin Daughters Died In A Hot Car After Being Forgotten By A Caretaker

A GoFundMe page was created to help the grieving family tend to Ariel and Avery following their unfortunate deaths. "I'm creating this GoFundMe on behalf of my cousin Marshall Suter who unfortunately received the most traumatic news any parent could ever receive. I am asking for your help in fundraising money for the funeral costs of his twin daughters Ariel and Avery," the message begins.

"All funds will be used to give these precious little babies the funeral they deserve, and take some weight off of this father's shoulders after dealing with such a tragic and HEARTBREAKING loss. No one truly knows the pain of losing a child until you are going through it. I know this mom and dad are going through it. We would be so grateful and appreciative in any help received and may God bless you all for your kindness."

A medical examiner will formally determine the twins' cause of death. An investigation into the case is ongoing. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.