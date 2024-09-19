Twin Sisters Celebrate 102 Birthdays Together, Still As Close As Ever

Marilyn Wright and Madelyn Casper are bringing in a heck of a milestone. The twin sisters, per WTVG, are celebrating 102 cycles around the sun! "We just thought, we have to really celebrate this one, big time," Thomas Casper, Madelyn's son, stated to the outlet.

Growing up, the pair was known as the "Johnson twins," raised in Toledo's Old West End. If that's not the premise of a future primetime Western series, I don't know what is! They were up to what I like to call "typical twin shenanigans." They thought alike, they made the same dinners without knowing what the other twin made, and they bought the same material for their curtains. Without knowing the other was going to purchase the same thing.

"We feel very blessed to still have both of them with us," said Julie Fox, Marilyn's daughter. "They're both still in pretty good health, not only mental, but physical too." The subject of the pair's lasting youth came up. Their secret is one of the greatest things you'll read today, I promise!

Twin Sisters Celebrate 102 Birthdays And I Love It

"How 'bout a cocktail before dinner?" Marilyn joked. But somehow, I doubt she was joking at all. Perhaps the trick is a good ol' glass of whiskey before bed! Oh, and altogether? The two of them have a combined 13 children. They emphasized one of life's most important lessons to conclude their merry fortunes!

"We have to tell people [to] be kind to your neighbor," Marilyn said. "Just show kindness, don't hate." Heck yeah, Marilyn. You tell 'em! Now, internet, I'm going to need y'all to be on your best behavior. No negativity! You get one shot and one shot only here!

"What a joy it must be to share a lifetime of love like that!" Ah, there it is. The sweet nectar of a wholesome occasion enjoyed by all! Me, I only want to live to be 100+ if there's a guarantee I keep my mental acuity and (most of) my motor functions. If I'm struggling, I ain't livin'. ...Then again, I guess most people have been bitten by the struggle bug lately.